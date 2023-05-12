Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Files Complaint Against Asit Modi For Sexually Harassing Her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Files Complaint Against Asit Modi For Sexually Harassing Her

TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed sexual harassment complaint against producer Asit Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Files Complaint Against Asit Modi For Sexually Harassing Her

TMKOC Actress Jennifer Files FIR Against Producer Asit Modi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Baniwal recently confirmed her exit from the show. She had accused Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment at the workplace. In an interaction with ETimes she said “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.” Now the TMKOC actress has filed a written complaint regarding the same with the Mumbai Police.

CHECK OUT THE ANI TWEETS ON JENNIFER MISTRY’S COMPLAINT AGAINST ASIT MODI:

Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an… — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

You may like to read

ASIT MODI WARNS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST JENNIFER MISTRY

The police confirmed about Jennifer’s complaint and assured to take stern measures and initiate immediate probe. “Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded,” the Mumbai Police told, as reported by ANI. Asit Modi responded to the complaint and stated that he will file a legal defamation suit against Jennifer. He said “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both, since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

CHECK OUT JENNIFER MISTRY’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

JENNIFER MISTRY CALLS TMKOC SET A MALE CHAUVINISTIC PLACE

The actress had earlier alleged in her ETimes interview that “On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on WhatsApp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter.”

Jennifer played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For more updates on Jennifer Mistry and Asit Modi, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.