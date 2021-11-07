Mumbai: TV actor Dilip Joshi who is famous for playing the role of ‘Jethalal Gada’ in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently got a brand new car on Diwali. Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi purchased a black Kia Sonet subcompact SUV priced around Rs 12.29 lakh.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Hold Hands In Viral Picture Amid Dating Rumours

On the occasion of Diwali, the Joshi family could be seen beaming with joy as they welcomed a new member into their home. Photos shared on social media showed the moment Dilip Joshi and his family took the delivery of their new car. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Sodhi Aka Gurucharan Singh Had Left Show Because of Delay In Payment? Actor Responds

#jethalal of #tarakmehtakaultachashma with family as he buys new car this Diwali pic.twitter.com/eXu9qjoBAg — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 6, 2021

The car model that actor Dilip Joshi purchased has a long list of features that have impressed everyone. The subcompact SUV has power from the 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engine options. It includes the 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed IMT, 7-speed DCT, and a torque converter.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show stars Shailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others. The show is running successfully for a long time and still has a massive cult following that loves its simple storyline and plot.