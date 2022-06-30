Meet the new ‘Nattu Kaka’ of popular sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah! Actor Kiran Bhatt is all set to step in shoes of late Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the character for many years, before his death last year due to cancer. While earlier the makers had said they do not want to replace him on show, they have introduced Kiran Bhatt as Nattu kaka.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Anjali Bhabhi Aka Neha Mehta is Yet to Get Payments: ‘My Hard-Earned Money’

In a video shared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's official YouTube page, producer and creator of the show Asit Kumar Modi talks about how no one can replace Ghanshyam Nayak, but as the saying goes 'the show must go on'. He adds that he is positive audiences will give Kiran the same love as of they gave to the late actor.

The official Instagram page of the show also shared a picture of the new Nattu Kaka and wrote, "Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna… Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka."

However, soon after the news surfaced, several fans took to the comment section and mentioned how nobody can replace Ghanshyam Nayak. “We Miss Ghansyam Nayak(old Natu Kaka) Nobody Can Replace Him,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Woww miss the old one but hoping he does justice to the role.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also looking for the replacement of Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben. Recently, Asit Kumar Modi mentioned that the auditions for the same are currently underway. “We are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time,” he had said in an interview.