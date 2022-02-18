Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in the drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah travelled to Goa and has been sharing her breathtaking pictures on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a yellow and white crochet lace bralette with tassels. She completed the look with easy breezy pants.Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali Gets New Edgy Haircut With Dreadlocks in Goa, Taarak Mehta Fans Say ‘Sonu Rock Kar Rahi Ho’

Nidhi Bhanushali who is an avid social media user loves to update her fans with fresh pictures. Sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram account, the TV actor captioned them, "Nothing to see here, just a couple of mirror selfies and a new obsession.

Take a look:

Nidhi who enjoys a huge fans base, received immense love on her recent pictures. Her admirers flooded the comment section with fire and heart eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Love your aesthetic.” While another person wrote, “Looking very beautiful.”

With ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ the young actress made her television debut. She frequently shares stunning images from her travel diaries, and she recently debuted a new hairstyle: dreadlocks. Her new style sparked a lot of interest among admirers on social media.

Did you like her recent look? We sure did! Watch this space for more updates.