  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pays tribute to Dharmendra, celebrates the legends timeless legacy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pays tribute to Dharmendra, celebrates the legend’s timeless legacy

As the year comes to a close, Gokuldham Society honours Bollywood icon Dharmendra with a heartfelt New Year tribute filled with nostalgia, respect and love.

Published date india.com Published: January 2, 2026 9:52 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pays tribute to Dharmendra, celebrates the legend’s timeless legacy

As the year draws to a close, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to welcome the New Year with emotion, warmth and deep respect for one of Indian cinema’s most loved legends, Dharmendra. The makers of the long-running sitcom have decided to dedicate their special New Year episode to celebrating the life, journey and unmatched contribution of the veteran actor.

The tribute episode will see the residents of Gokuldham Society coming together to honour the man whose films shaped generations of movie lovers. Known for his charm, honesty and powerful screen presence, Dharmendra continues to remain a towering figure in Indian cinema, and the show aims to capture that sentiment beautifully.

How did the idea take shape?

In the recent episode, viewers saw Tappu Sena suggesting a unique way to celebrate December 31. Instead of the usual party and celebrations, they propose dedicating the evening to remembering Dharmendra and his iconic films. Gogi excitedly shares the idea of organising a grand tribute, complete with performances and moments inspired by the legendary actor’s work.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Bhide, impressed by the thoughtful gesture, agrees immediately, setting the stage for a special night in Gokuldham Society. The enthusiasm of the residents reflects how deeply Dharmendra’s films have touched generations across India.

A tribute filled with emotions and memories

In the upcoming episode, members of Gokuldham Society will be seen dressed as characters inspired by Dharmendra’s iconic roles. From romance and action to comedy and drama, the episode promises to revisit the many shades of the legendary star’s film journey.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared his emotional connection with the actor, saying that Dharmendra’s films have been a part of his life since childhood. He expressed how the veteran star’s simplicity, warmth and sincerity continue to inspire not just audiences but also creators within the industry.

A celebration of cinema and legacy

Rather than focusing on spectacle, the special episode aims to celebrate values, respect, gratitude and admiration for a man who defined an era of Hindi cinema. The show’s makers believe that paying tribute through storytelling is the best way to honour someone who brought joy to millions.

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah steps into the New Year, this heartfelt episode promises laughter, nostalgia and emotion, reminding viewers why legends like Dharmendra continue to live on in the hearts of audiences, long beyond the screen.

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.