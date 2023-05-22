Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita reporter in TMKOC has alleged that she went through mental harassment while working on the sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are opening up about their horrific experiences on the sets of the sitcom. After Jennifer Mistry, actress Priya Ahuja who played television journalist Rita in TMKOC has broken silence on the unfair treatment disrespectful behaviour she had to face while working on the show. Earlier Jennifer had alleged about sexual harassment and even filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. While the probe is still underway, producer Asit Modi had threatened to take legal action and called it an attempt to defame him. Priya has also come in support of those who are speaking up on mistreatment while working on the comedy series.

PRIYA AHUJA FROM TMKOC OPENS UP ON FACING MENTAL HARASSMENT

In an interaction with ETimes, she said “Yes the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Kaafi hota hai (It happens a lot)… mentally I’ve also gone through difficulties while working there but it didn’t affect me much maybe because Malav, my husband who was the director of the show for 14 years, he was earning. One benefit I had of working there was since I didn’t have a contract I was never stopped from working outside.” The TMKOC actress further added “Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani or Jatin Bajaj, they never misbehaved with me. But as far work is concerned I’ve been subjected to unfair treatment. After I got married to Malav, they reduced my track. It was no longer how it used to be. I’ve been clueless about my track in the show after pregnancy and when Malav left the show. I messaged Asit bhai so many times asking him about my track in the show but there has been no response. Sometimes he would comment ‘Arre tujhe kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai Malav is working na (why do you need to work when Malav is working).’ I’m an individual and I did not get this show because I was Malav’s wife. I was a part of this show before I got married to Malav. I never got a proper response. Malav was shooting and I was also working on some or the other thing it wasn’t affecting me financially, so I never bothered to speak… So, now the people who are coming out and speaking like Monika Bhadoriya they are not wrong I feel. Because they never respected me to at least reply to my messages and queries. Mujhe aap ne 9 months se show par nahi bulaya (You did not call me for shoot for nine months) because your relationship with Malav ended and aapne uske baad mujhe makkhi ki tarah nikal ke phek diya (you threw me away like an insect).”

