Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Opens Up on Dayaben Controversy: ‘We Are…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Viewers have been disappointed with for a long time due to Dayaben's absence. Here what producer Ashit Kumarr Modi had to say...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Opens Up About Dayaben Dispute Says, 'We are...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: One of the most popular and longest-running shows is the Hindi serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, viewers have been disappointed with the show for a long time due to Dayaben’s absence. While the makers have assured that the iconic character will be soon back on the sets, the hashtag ‘Boycott TMKOC’ has recently been surging on social media. Following this, many wondered if TMKOC would also go off the air shortly. However, TV producer and director Asit Kumarr Modi has now finally revealed out about the ongoing controversy.

Asit Kumarr Modi Makes Bold Statement

In a conversation with a media house, the producer revealed in a statement that the popular Hindi serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will not go off the air. He also said that the quest for Dayaben’s character had begun. He stated that, even though it takes some time, the character will surely return soon.

Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap.”

Who is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben ?

Disha Vakani is a popular Indian television actress who played the famous character, Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumarr Modi’s production, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She took a maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned since. While everyone is waiting for Daya Bhabhi to return on the show, Asit Modi has repeatedly stated that tryouts for the part are currently taking place.

He said, “The show’s audience has been patiently waiting to see their favorite Dayaben return to the show.” Casting for the role is difficult, and any actress will find it difficult to fill Disha’s shoes. “We’ll need a fantastic performer for the part.”

Do you think anyone would be able to replace the iconic character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? What are your thoughts on it?

