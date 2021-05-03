Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is every family’s favourite show in India and its characters are much loved by fans. In a recent interview with a leading daily, show’s producer Asit Modi talked about if Disha Vakani will come back as Dayaben. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Natukaka Breaks Silence on His Return To The Show

Asit Modi mentioned that the possibility of Disha’s return is going on for years now and that the team is still waiting for her to come back. He further mentioned that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya,” he said. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Spotted on The Sets, Is She Returning To The Show?

It’s been over three years that Disha Vakani was last seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Earlier last month, Asit Modi talked about the same in another interview and said that ‘no one is bigger than the show’. “From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation,” he added. Also Read - Here's What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Says on Members Including Goli Testing COVID Positive

Meanwhile, Asit Modi was also asked if Popatlal in the show will ever get marry and the absence of Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natu kaka or Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala from the recent episodes. “Natu kaka is a senior citizen and has recovered from his illness but due to the pandemic, I feel he should stay at home and follow safety protocols. We will surely get him back on the show when the situation gets better. Similarly, Popatlal’s marriage is important but it will also have to wait in the current circumstances,” he said.