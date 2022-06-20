There have been a lot of speculations around Dayaben’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The OG Dayaben, Disha Vakani had left the show in 2017 and didn’t return after that. There were rumours that Disha will join back and there were other reports as well that had mentioned several TV actors’ names to join as Dayaben. Soon after the makers announced the hunt for a new Dayaben, reports of actor Rakhi Vijan joining the show started going viral.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakhi Vijan to Replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben?

Is Rakhi Vijan Joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dayaben?

Actor Rakhi Vijan recently spoke to E-Times and denied the speculations. She said, "I don't know from where this rumour emanated." She further added, "I came to know about these reports, the day before yesterday. I thought this rumour would die down but it kept increasing."

When Rakhi Vijan was asked if she was approached to play Dayaben, would it be a challenge for her? To which she said, "Comedy comes naturally to me. But of course, it will be challenging. However, it won't be very difficult." Talking about bringing in that Gujju accent, she said, "I will have to educate myself on that. We are actors who get into characters. Like recently, I did a Bhojpuri character. But you know what! I have a lot of people in my building who are Gujjus."

A few days ago, TMKOC producer Asit Modi confirmed that Dayaben would return to the show and her re-entry would be grand. “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return, but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon,” he said.