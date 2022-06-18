Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest running sitcom in the history of Indian television has finally found its new Dayaben it seems. Disha Vakani’s return post her maternity leave was very much awaited by TMKOC fans. Disha, however, won’t be joining the series anytime soon, so, the makers have started auditioning for a replacement, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had recently revealed. Hum Paanch actor Rakhi Vijan who played Sweety Mathur in the 90s comic caper series has been approached to play Dayaben Gada, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s on-screen wife according to a Bollywood Life report. Rakhi was known to be a popular face on Indian television during the mid 90s till early 2000s. Hum Paanch, that made Rakhi a household name was also a family sitcom.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dayaben Debacle: Makers Defend Why They Are No Longer Waiting For Disha Vakani to Join

Rakhi Vijan to Replace Disha Vakani?

Rakhi Vijan portraying Dayaben has not yet been officially confirmed by TMKOC makers, however, the Bollywood Life report claims, Rakhi is being considered to be the new Dayaben in the show. Rakhi who has been a part of TV shows such as Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Gangaa, Meri Durga and Naagin 4, has been known for her spot on comic timings. Rakhi's brilliant knack for comedy also got her Bollywood projects such as Krrish 3, Golmaal Returns, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Thank You.

Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada

Disha Vakani as Jethalal’s wife Dayaben has a massive fan following among sitcom lovers who have praised her character in the iconic television series. TMKOC is a family entertainer show, which has got acceptance by audiences of all age groups. Disha playing Daya Jethalal Gada is considered one of the funniest characters in the series and has resonated a lot to the middle class masses who have given their love and support to the light hearted family show with crazy humour. Disha and Dilip Joshi’s pairing as Dayaben and Jethalal has stayed with he TV viewers for a long time. Disha had to go on a prolonged sabbatical as she embraced motherhood, which was later followed by lot of speculations regarding her return to the show.

Netizens Troll TMKOC Makers

TMKOC makers have recently faced a lot of harsh criticism and online trolling as the audiences still await Disha Vakani’s comeback as their favourite Dayaben. Asit Kumarr Modi, the show producer finally had to come forward and respond to the internet hate as TMKOC fans accused the makers for playing with their emotions. Asit Kumarr stated he was unable to bring back Disha as Dayaben anytime sooner but hinted that the story has to move forward with or without Disha Vakani. He told that the auditions for a new face as Dayaben have already started.



For more updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Disha Vakani, check out this space at India.com.