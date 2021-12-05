Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali who is known as Sonu Bhide has been making heads turn with her major transformation. The diva took to social media sharing a hot picture of her from her vacation where she is wearing a purple crop top flaunting her midriff. Nidhi Bhanushali often treats fans with her mesmerising looks and travel activities that she keeps getting indulged in. Taking to Instagram, she shared a cover of her YouTube video where she can be seen sitting at the beach soaking the sun. She captioned the post as, “Feelin’ the breeze by the sea, won’t you just let me be! New episode out on Gadabout pilgrims’ YT channel. Link in bio.”Also Read - ‘Goli Beta Masti Nahi’: Taarak Mehta's Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali Poses With Kush Shah Holding a Broom, Fans React to Funny Photo

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s sexy post here:



On Saturday, Nidhi shared a hilarious pic Goli aka Kush Shah where he was seen holding a broom. Fans started writing 'Goli Beta Masti Nahi' on the comment section and the post went viral.