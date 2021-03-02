In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal will be seen getting confused about whether to sell their ancestral land or not. The fans of TMKOC are wondering will Jethalal save Gada Electronics? But to save the shop, he was officered an idea to sell the land and fulfil the needs. However, the insight scoop is that Jethalal will drop the idea of selling the ancestral land. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's Return Still a Mystery, Sunayana Fozdar Says 'no Lead' in The Show

Champaklal was the one who gave Jethalal the idea to sell their ancestral land back in their village so that he can retain possession of Gada Electronics. As per the latest promo, Jethalal gets a dream where his grandfather stops him from selling ancestral land. His grandfather's spirit tells him something important regarding the land, that makes him change his decision.

In Champaklal's dream, the grandfather came and changed his mind. Now, Jethalal and Champaklal decide to not sell the ancestral land at any cost and find another solution to save Gada Electronics. As soon as Jethalal and Champaklal say no to selling off the land, Sunderlal creates a huge problem for them. Sunderlal didn't know about the change in the decision, he goes to seal the deal of Gada Electronics with a potential buyer. What will happen now?

