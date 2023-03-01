Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Shailesh Lodha Breaks Silence on Leaving The Show: “Producer Actor Se Bada Nahi Ho Sakta…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Shailesh Lodha Breaks Silence on Leaving The Show: “Producer Actor Se Bada Nahi Ho Sakta…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha takes a subtle jibe at the producer for being the reason behind leaving the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Shailesh Lodha Breaks Silence on Leaving The Show Producer Actor Se Bada Nahi Ho Sakta...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actor Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. He was replaced by actor Sachin Shroff in the popular role. Shailesh, who’s also a poet, now spoke about the reason behind leaving the show. Amid speculations of differences between him and the producer of the show, the actor took an indirect jibe at the makers.

Shailesh Lodha was speaking at an event recently when he talked about leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While he didn’t directly mention producer Asit Modi, he said ‘a producer can never be bigger than the actor’. Shailesh first said, “In this country, publishers wear a diamond ring, and a writer, who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. If people, who earn from the talent of other people, start considering themselves over and above the talented people, then a talented person should raise their voices. Maybe I am one of those talented people who has raised his voice.”

You may like to read

SHAILESH LODHA SPEAKS ON WHY HE QUIT TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Adding to the same, he maintained that the work of an artiste is paramount because he’s the one delivering art here while the producer is just a businessman. “Those who earn popularity due to the work of an artist cannot be bigger than the artist. Any publisher in the world cannot be bigger than the writer. Any producer cannot be bigger than the actor. He is a businessman. If any businessman tries to overpower the actor or poet in me, I will strongly condemn it,” he further said.

Shailesh is not the first person who left the show from the original TMKOC cast. Earlier, actor Disha Vakani, who played the lead role – of Dayaben – in the show, quit and the makers never found her replacement. The search for the new Dayaben is still on, as producer Asit Modi has informed multiple times in the last few years.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy show on TV in India. It’s loved for its relatability and the innocence of the characters. What are your thoughts on Shailesh’s reason for leaving the show?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.