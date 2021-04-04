Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actor Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than a year now. Her absence from the show is sorely missed and the makers always try their best to fit in the best possible actor to play the role of Dayaben. There are reports suggesting that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have now found the new face of Dayaben and it is none other than actor Sunayana Fozdar, who is working with TMKOC as Anjali Mehta. Also Read - Dilip Joshi Once Played A Servant's Role In Salman Khan Starrer, But Today He Is The King of Comedy

In an interview, Sunayana Fozdar was asked if she is playing Dayaben, to which she said: "I've never considered playing Dayaben. I could have moulded myself as I have already played a crazy character in Belan Wali Bahu. Not like Dayaben of course, but it was another crazy thing".

She continued, "I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn't? I don't want to say no because never say never. As an actor, you should never say that. Now that I'm playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai (I don't want to think about anything else). I'm very happy playing that character. I feel there's a lot I can offer to that character. So, there's a lot more to explore since I've just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6-7 months."

Sunayana Fozdar has previously worked in Belan Wali Bahu, Laal Ishq, Doli Armaano Ki, Left Right Left, CID to name a few.

Disha Vakani left the show in the year 2017 during the birth of her daughter. After that, she never returned, however, speculations regarding her entry and she being replaced were always rife in the grapevine.