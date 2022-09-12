New Taarak Mehta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show has been ruling Indian television for the last several years. The show had hit the headlines sometime back when Shailesh Lodha stopped shooting. When the news of Shailesh leaving the show initially came to the fore, the makers had denied such reports. However, later the makers issued a statement that Shailesh has stopped shooting for Taarak Mehta. Now if the recent reports are to be believed, the makers have found Shailesh Lodha’s replacement for the show. According to media reports, now Sachin Shroff is going to be seen playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.Also Read - Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben’s Hot Item Song in Silver Bralette And Mini Skirt Goes Viral, Fans Reacted to Video

Not only this but it is also being said that Sachin has also shot for the show for two days. Sachin Shroff has appeared in many shows. Sachin Shroff was last seen in the OTT project Ashram and the TV show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar mein.

Why did Shailesh Lodha leave Taarak Mehta

According to media reports, Shailesh Lodha was not happy with his contract and he started feeling that his dates were not being used properly in the show. One of the major reasons behind Shailesh leaving the show was that he was not able to explore more opportunities. Last year he turned down many offers. After leaving Taarak Mehta, Shailesh appeared in Wah Bhai Wah, which is airing on a different channel. The production house tried its best to persuade Shailesh Lodha to return to the show, however, things did not go well.