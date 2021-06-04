Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows in the country and if you do not know its characters including Jethalal, Tapu, Bhide or somebody else, you are certainly living under a rock. The show is now set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Yeh Rishta Beats Anupamaa Again to Grab The Top Spot | Full List

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is running successfully for over 13 years now. It has also become the longest-running Indian sitcom. With this, the show will soon enter the Guinness Book of World Records. Reportedly, the show will be registering for the record very soon. The show has previously registered itself in the Limca Book Of World Records for the same. Recently, the popular comedy sitcom also completed its 3000 episodes. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat Denies Reports of Rift With Dilip Joshi, Calls Them 'Baseless'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. However, the show has also been making headlines for quite some time now because of its Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s absence. It’s been over three years that Disha Vakani was last seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Earlier this month, show’s producer Asit Modi talked about the same in an interview and cleared that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya,” he had said. Also Read - Munmun Dutta in Trouble: Another FIR Against Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is being shot in Silvassa amid the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai.