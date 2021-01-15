Actor Bhavya Gandhi who rose to fame after playing the role of Tipendra Gada aka Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says that he left the show because things were getting monotonous for him. The actor is all grown up today and that’s something that surprises his on-screen mom Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Gives Out Hilarious Expressions On Shehnaaz Gill's 'Shona' | WATCH

In his latest interview with ETimes, Bhavya mentioned how he is still in touch with most people from the show including the entire Tappu gang and his reel-life mom. He said that he often talks to Disha on a video call and she usually gets surprised seeing him growing a beard. "We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and everytime, she sees me, she goes, 'Aahhh, what, beard?' (laughs) I say, yes, I've got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, 'Haan, aave gaiyo' (Yes, it's grown) and I am growing them more," he said.

Bhavya is now busy with films. He said that he is busy doing films for four months a year and for the rest of the six months, he likes to spend time with his family. "I am in touch with everyone. I am doing films right now and the schedule is different than that of TV. So, I don't like disturbing them but they always know that Bhavya is around. If they need me for something, I am always here," he said.

Among many changes in the cast that the show witnessed, Bhavya’s replacement was one of the major ones. He was quoted as saying, “At a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous. At a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous. I’m just doing something constantly, I was just coming there every day, doing this, doing that and then pack up, chalo ghar, and that happened for a long time. I said this is monotony and didn’t know how to handle it, I had no clue. I didn’t know what to do about this.”

