It’s been almost seven years since we haven’t seen actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s replacement in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi and his team have tried to get back Disha or her replacement, but they couldn’t. Now, recently, while talking to a news portal, Asit Kumarr Modi spilled the beans on the return of Dayaben.

Disha Vakani’s departure was the most talked about thing. Asit has repeatedly mentioned Dayaben’s character on how they are looking for the actress who will fit the role. He has been asked often – When will Dayaben be back?

However, of all the exits from TMKOC so far, Disha Vakani’s departure has been the most talked about. She used to play the role of Dayaben but went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017. Since then, Disha and her character Dayaben have not returned on-screen. Even though Asit Kumarr Modi has repeatedly mentioned that they are looking for Disha’s replacement, he is often asked the same question: ‘When will Dayaben be back?’

Asit Kumars, who calls Disha Vakani her sister, told News 18 that he has to answer to his fans as he is the maker of the show. “I will have to answer. I am also tired of answering and requesting people not to ask this question. But I am the producer of the show and therefore I’ll have to answer. Even today I wish that our original Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani comes back. Disha is like my sister. She wants to spend time with her family. She has two kids. If she does not want to come back, I cannot force her,” he told the portal.

The TMKOC producer wants Disha back, he has shared the update on finding a new Dayaben. Asit said, “I am looking for a new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

