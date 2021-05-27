Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has dismissed rumours of the financial crisis. He also added that he is not unemployed and that he has not taken any break from the show. Also Read - Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Has a Swanky Car Collection - Expensive Things That he Owns

In an interview with a leading daily, Ghanshyam Nayak mentioned that he is not unemployed and is also not facing any financial crisis. "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes," he said. Ghanshyam Nayak also added that the senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra amid the coronavirus pandemic and that he will begin shooting for the show soon once the situation gets better. "I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai," he said.

Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam had undergone neck surgery in September last year and had taken a break from shooting then.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is currently in a resort near Vapi, Gujarat due to lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra. Earlier this month, show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “There’s a resort near Vapi where we have created a bio bubble to shoot for our show. We are all taking full care of our safety. We are not venturing out because we have brought most of the things with us and have come fully prepared. Even if an artist or a team member comes from Mumbai, he takes an RT-PCR test.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer among others.