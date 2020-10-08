Actor Neha Mehta who plays the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show. She bid farewell to her character which was played by her for over 12 years. Her exit gave rise to many questions and doubts about the way she left. The actor reveals that she was replaced by another actor and her exit was planned. Also Read - Nattu Kaka From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Undergoes Surgery to Remove 8 Lumps From Neck

Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta made shocking revelations in her last interview with TOI. She said, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times, but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind. Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. Nobody will admit that he/she is wrong”. Also Read - Nattu Kaka From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets Hospitalised, Read on

Neha Mehta said that it was her father who wanted to reconsider her return. Talking about her interaction with Asit Modi about the same, she said, “Even I respect Asit Modi a lot… I have same regards for all the producers whose shows I have done till date. I said ‘Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine’. And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him lesser? It could happen to anybody. So I am gracefully moving on.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Actor Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan, Neha Mehta Aka Anjali Quit The Show

Asit, on the other hand told DNA that, “Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted.”