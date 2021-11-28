Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide, remains one of the most loved actors among the fans. Whenever she posts her pictures on Instagram, a section of people ask about her major transformation. From ‘Sonu tu toh badal gayi’ to ‘Sonu tu toh ek number hai’. This time when Nidhi Bhanushali took to Instagram to share her vacation pics, fans wrote, ‘Arey Sonu Baalon Ko Theek Karo’. Fans have showered upon her all the love and admiration that she has always deserved.Also Read - 'Humari Sonu Toh No 1 Hai'! Nidhi Bhanushali’s Boho Chic Look In Deep Neckline Sheer Top Leaves Fans Impressed

Each and every time Nidhi Bhanushali drops a hot photo or video on her social media handles, fans feel the temperatures have rose. Despite all the different avatars of fashion that she picks for herself, we strongly feel that the Bohemian style wrap outfits suit her the best on any given day. She shows off her deadlocks and great facial cuts and went for kohl in her eyes, a nose ring, a splash of pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks for the glitz.

Have a look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s hot pictures from her vacation:

