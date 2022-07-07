Actress Priya Ahuja who is better known as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, is quite active on social media. The actress who is also a mother to a toddler often stuns fans with her sizzling and glamorous avatar on social media. Recently the actress once again shared a set of her stunning pics leaving fans go gaga over the fit and fab mom.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers Introduce ‘New Nattu Kaka’ Kiran Bhatt, Fans Say, ‘We Miss Ghanshyam Nayak’

In the pictures Priya is posing in a beige coloured crop-top and pencil skirt set. The yummy-mummy can be seen confidently posing for the cameras.

Sharing the photos, Priya wrote in caption: Always dress like it’s the best day of your life and some of them will truly be 😇❤️ The actress wore matching heels and opted for minimal makeup look, and her beautiful tresses open.

Priya's fans are going gaga over Priya's stunning look, a fan wrote: My my look at u 😍😍🔥Wowww looks absolutely enticing wrote another user in the comment section.

Priya Ahuja is quite bold and glamorous in real life, & keeps raising the glamor quotient on her social media.

Priya Ahuja is the wife of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s director Malav Rajda. The actress and her husband Malav Rajda became parents to ther son Ardaas Rajda in 2019. She regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Priya Ahuja enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram where users shower her with love and appreciation every time she shares a post.