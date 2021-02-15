TV actor Priya Ahuja, who has managed to win hearts with performance as Rita Reporter in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently met he co-actor Kush Shah who is known as Goli Haathi in the same popular show. On Monday, Priya Ahuja took to her Instagram account to share a photo wherein she can be seen kissing on Kush’s cheek. She said that they met after such a long time. Priya donned a beautiful beige saree with a red-golden blouse and Kush wore a white kurta with funky sunglasses. While sharing the photo on Instagram, Priya wrote: “After Ages”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Demands 15% Hike For Next Season, Will Makers Agree?

Have a look at the photo here:



Priya and Kush are good friends and have always been in touch. Kush has been a part of every celebration but due to the pandemic, Priya wasn’t able to meet Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family.

In September 2020, Priya Ahuja tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to social media to announce the same. She wrote that while her test reports came out be positive, she is asymptomatic. The actress also shared that she has been following all safety and precautionary rules as per the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) guidelines. In her post, Priya Ahuja wrote, “It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC. I’m in home quarantine. In case if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls. I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self safe n don’t forget to wear the mask. Don’t take it lightly.. N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers (sic).”

For those who don’t know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s director Malav Rajda is Priya Ahuja’s husband. The couple named their son Ardas.