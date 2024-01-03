Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Fans Say ‘Ab Ja Ke Bhide Shant Hoga’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Fans Say ‘Ab Ja Ke Bhide Shant Hoga’

Jheel Mehta who played the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now engaged to her boyfriend Aditya. Here's how the fans have flooded the comment section.

Jheel Mehta aka Soni Bhide from TMKOC gets engaged

Mumbai: Former actor Jheel Mehta who played the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now engaged. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to reveal how her boyfriend proposed to her. Jheel looked lovely in a red dress while the man of her dreams was dressed in black. It was a dreamy setting on the rooftop and their friends helped them to experience it all.

Trending Now

Jheel was blindfolded when her friends helped her climb the stairs. Her boyfriend, Aditya performed a little dance in SRK style and then asked for her hand. The actor felt emotional and said ‘yes’ as he popped the question. The two made a happy couple, head-over-heels in love with each other.

You may like to read

Check out TMKOC fame Jheel’s proposal video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jheel Mehta (@jheelmehta_)

Jheel has now quit acting but she continues to be known as Sonu from the Sab TV show. The actor played one of the popular members of the Tappu gang in the show and earned a lot of love and recognition. So much so that the fans left many memes and hilarious dialogues in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Tappu Be Like – Wo Raat Apun Do Baje Tak Piya (sic).” Another said, “Ab Jake bhide shant hoga.. Sonu ke life me tappu nhi ye confirm ho gaya (sic).”

Jheel has now become a makeup artist. She and Aditya have been dating each other for over five years. Her co-star Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu in the show, also commented on the adorable proposal video. He simply put a heart emoji to express his happiness and congratulated the couple.

Jheel and Aditya look lovely together. Our congratulations to the couple!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.