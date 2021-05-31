Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Aka Raj Anadkat has denied reports of a rift between him and his on-screen father Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Dismissing the reports, Raj called them ‘baseless’ and ‘cooked up stories.’ Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi In Conflict With On-Screen Son Raj Anadkat? Here's What He Has to Say

In an interview with the Indian Express, Raj Anadkat talked about the same and said that all such claims are baseless. “I don’t focus on such baseless rumours or cooked-up stories. I would rather focus and give my best to my work so that my viewers get the best experience through my work. People will always talk baseless things but I will continue to smile and rise above everything,” he said. Also Read - Munmun Dutta in Trouble: Another FIR Against Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video

This comes a day after Dilip Joshi also denied the claims calling them ‘absolutely rubbish’. “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?” he had said. The reports of a rift between Raj and Dilip made headlines after a report in Koimoi cited a source claiming that Dilip Joshi was irked with Raj as he kept him waiting for an hour. “Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There’s never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening,” the source had claimed. However, now, both Raj and Dilip have slammed the reports calling them false. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak Is Facing Financial Crisis? Here's What He Has To Say

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. Raj Anadkat joined the cast of the show in 2017 after the earlier actor (Bhavya Gandhi) quit the show.