Mumbai: Actor Nidhi Bhanushali who rose to fame with Sonu Bhide's role in Sub TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making headlines these days for her jaw-dropping pics from the mountains. Nidhi has lost oodles of weight and is currently working on her hotness avatar. Her Instagram pictures are big proof of her transformation. Her drastic change is going viral on social media. From bikini pictures to flaunting nose ring, the actor has done every possible change and no doubt, she looks like a diva. Recently, Nidhi Bhanushali had gone for a vacation where she flaunted her midriff abs in a colourful top. Fans ask her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like this and become a hot and sensational Sonu.

Nidhi wore a crop top with denim shorts. She captioned the pic, "I have yet to wander Many miles far yonder And with so much left to ponder I choose the road". Fans started pouring in comments such as, "Tu bahot change ho gayli h re sonu". Another user said, "Aapne Tarak maheta ultachasma q chode aap bohat achaa lagte thaa Sonu ke kirdar me …….❤".

A few days ago, Nidhi Bhanushali shared a post from Madhavpur, Gujarat's Osho Ashram. In the photo, she was seen sitting at a rocky platform along with her dog sleeping just in front of her. She wore a blue bralette teamed up with a white sleeveless top and blue denim. She completed her look with minimal makeup and hair left natural with its deadlocks.