Tabaahi song: Yash and Kiara Advani’s fiery chemistry in Toxic leaves fans speechless: ‘Goosebumps!’

Yash and Kiara Advani's Tabaahi has created a buzz among fans, with social media reactions pouring in for the track's energy, visuals and the lead pair's captivating screen presence.

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Yash and Kiara Advani's song wins hearts (PC: Twitter)

The much-awaited song Tabaahi from Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived with its official video and has quickly caught the attention of fans. The track introduces a fresh glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani’s pairing while bringing a grand visual style to the film’s world. With its intense mood, romantic moments and powerful musical arrangement, the song has created excitement among audiences who are eager to see more from the upcoming project.

A grand musical introduction to the world of Toxic

Tabaahi blends modern guitar-led sounds with a larger orchestral arrangement, creating a dramatic atmosphere that matches the scale of the film. The song has been designed not just as a standalone track but as a glimpse into the emotions and style that audiences can expect from Toxic. Vishal Mishra’s vocals have also received appreciation from listeners. Many fans believe his voice adds an emotional layer to the track and makes the song feel more like a story-driven experience rather than just a regular chart release.

Fans react to Yash, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria’s chemistry

Soon after the release of Tabaahi, social media was flooded with reactions praising the song’s visuals, emotional tone and the chemistry between the lead actors. While Yash and Kiara Advani’s intense and fiery pairing became one of the major talking points, with many hailing it as a goosebump moment, Tara Sutaria’s presence in the track also caught the attention of viewers.

Fans appreciated the sequences featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria, with many feeling that their chemistry added another layer of intrigue to the song. One reaction highlighted, “Yash & Tara are serving pure perfection together. The cinematography + their look = Total Blockbuster material. Get ready for a storm.” Another viewer praised the emotional depth of the track, writing, “Finally, an intense romance where the intimacy has a soul and isn’t just cheap clickbait.”

Several audiences also complimented the way Tabaahi balances romance with cinematic storytelling. Rather than relying only on glamour, fans felt the song carried emotion and helped establish the relationships between the characters.

See users’ reactions to the Tabaahi song here

#Tabaahi Review: ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5/5) Vishal Mishra’s voice is the soul of this song — 10/10. ❤️ The track feels more like an emotional story setup than a chartbuster. It’ll likely hit harder with the film’s visuals ~ #TOXICTHEMOVIE Overall: 3.5/5 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/TixTrHxXUq — (@VikramPraj39672) July 8, 2026

Finally, an intense romance where the intimacy has a soul and isn’t just cheap clickbait#Tabaahi pic.twitter.com/wdyHlEzrCH — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 8, 2026

Everybody underestimated the songs but now it’s perfect with lyrical Video Specially this bit #Tabaahi #Yash #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/nha7UMKuKH — Abhiᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@Rocking_Tweetss) July 8, 2026

#Tabaahi from #Toxic is probably the first asset from the film that I visually found to be sexy. Its raunchy but does not border on being crass. Kiara Advani looks like a dream pic.twitter.com/nCsn3jvtZ3 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 8, 2026

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The film has been written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, bringing together a mix of action, drama and intense emotional storytelling. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages, aiming for a wide pan-India reach. With its grand visuals, powerful cast and unique narrative approach, Toxic has already generated significant anticipation among audiences.