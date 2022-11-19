Tabassum Govil Dies at 78 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away at 78 due to cardiac arrest.

Tabassum Govil Dies at 78 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Tabassum Govil Dies at 78: Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away last evening due to cardiac arrest. She was popularly known for her show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. A prayer meeting will be held on 21st Nov at Arya Samaj at Linking Road, Santacruz. As a child artist she portrayed the roles of Nargis and Meena Kumari’s younger version in movies. Tabassum hosted the talk show titled Tabassum Talkies on YouTube. She made her comeback on television in 2006 and acted in the daily soap Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. On Saturday her family members confirmed her death. Saddened by her demise, Tabassum’s granddaughters Karishma and Khushi Govil, shared some throwback pictures.

Also Read:

Karishma captioned her Instagram post as, “Tabassum mein ghum ko chhupao toh jaane, humaari tarah muskurao toh jaane. Rest in peace, dadiji. Your smile, tenacity and legacy will live forever. We love you Poku ❤️.” While Khushi wrote, “Aaj hase kal rula na dena ❤️🙏🏼.”

CHECK OUT KARISHMA AND KHUSHI GOVIL’S POSTS DEDICATED TO LATE TABASSUM GOVIL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Govil (@soul_kari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Govil (@khushigovil)

She started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. Tabassum was born as Kiran Bala Sachdev in Bombay in 1944. She was born to Vijay Govil, brother of Arun Govil who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

For more updates on Tabassum Govil death, check out this space at India.com.