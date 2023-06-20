Home

Entertainment

Tabu Shares Photo With Kapil Sharma; Thanks Him For Being Part Of ‘The Crew’

Tabu Shares Photo With Kapil Sharma; Thanks Him For Being Part Of ‘The Crew’

Backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, The Crew features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in theatres with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor in The Crew. (Credits: Instagram)

Kapil Sharma is a phenomenal actor and a talented comedian. His performance in his last ilm Zwigato was much appreciated by both fans and critics. Now, the Kapil Sharma Show star has added another feather to his cap. Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in theatres with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor in The Crew. As fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film, Tabu shared a picture with Kapil on Instagram thanking him for being part of the film. The Haider star and Kapil Sharma are all smiles in the photo.

Backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Kapil Sharma will also be making a cameo in the film. As the actor wrapped up the schedule, Tabu dropped a happy picture with Kapil Sharma to thank him for being a part of the film. She wrote, “Aap aaye bahar aayi! From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)



Soon after she shared the picture, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and immediately dropped their reactions to the photo. An account said, “The hints were given already to us” (Kapil had dropped a subtle hint about his part in the film during Tabu’s episode).

Another wrote, “The episode of #thekapilsharmashow for this movie will be hilarious.”

About The Crew

The Crew is a comedy entertainer revolving around the struggling airline industry. The film follows the lives of three women striving for success and how their lives lead them into unexpected situations and a web of deception.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor earlier opened up about the film. Acknowledging Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have a distinct charm, she said, “Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of The Crew. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited.”

In case you didn’t know, Tabu has marked her presence in the comedian’s show – The Kapil Sharma Show on several occasions. With both of them coming together for a movie, fans are excited to witness the hilarious drama that will unfold in The Crew.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.