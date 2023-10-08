Home

'Rohit Shetty Has Limitations': Vishal Bhardwaj Opens up on Struggles in Raising Money For Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj Opens up on Struggles in Raising Money For Khufiya: Vishal Bhardwaj is back-in-action and cinephiles cannot keep calm. After being lauded for his mystery-series Charlie Chopra And The Mystery Of Solang Valley based on Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery, the filmmaker has brought yet another thriller. Khufiya is a spy-action-thriller starring Tabu in the lead role. The actress-director duo have previously worked in Maqbool and Haider. The Khufiya director recently opened up on the challenges faced by filmmakers in raising money for women-centric or female star-oriented movies. He also revealed that he had initially planned his spy-thriller with Irrfan.

VISHAL BHARDWAJ OPENS UP ON RAISING FUNDS FOR NON-COMMERCIAL FILMS

Vishal, in an interview with The Indian Express said, “It isn’t by design that I took five years… Though I started working on Khufiya in 2016, the first draft was ready in 2018. At the time, it had a male protagonist. I wanted to work with Irrfan, who was unwell. After he passed away, I thought of changing the gender and making the film with Tabu as the protagonist. The budget I required for this wasn’t available for any female star. But Netflix gave me the confidence to make the movie that I wanted to make.” He further added, “It is the reality of the market. If I want a budget like a Rohit Shetty movie, then I must deliver a hit like him. This is something we artistes should accept. We all have our limitations, even Rohit Shetty. He can’t make a film like Christopher Nolan.”

Khufiya also stars Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi and others in crucial roles. The film is streaming on Netflix since October 5, 2023.

