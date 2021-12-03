Tadap Leaked For Full HD Download: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap has been released on December 3 and on day 1 of its release, the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, gets leaked. Yes, that’s right! Here is a sad news for the makers as Tadap has become the latest victim of piracy. Tadap has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office. Tadap is a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100 and revolves around Ishana (Ahan Shetty) and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria).Also Read - Tadap Twitter Review: Ahan Shetty Impresses All With His Intense Debut

The story of Tadap presents the love and chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria along with action and thrill. While the movie is getting a decent audience in the theatres, it is largely earning praises on social media. Netizens loved Ahan’s debut. Also Read - This Is How Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar, Kajol-Ajay Devgn Split Their Bills, Deets Inside

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 leaked online and films such as Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, The Family Man 2, also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - 'Inhe Thand Nahi Lagti!' Disha Patani Trolled For Her Sizzling Hot Look at Tadap Screening - Watch Viral Video

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

