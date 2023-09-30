Home

Entertainment

Tahir Raj Bhasin: ‘Godfather And Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Are Great References For a Gangster Film’ | Exclusive

Tahir Raj Bhasin: ‘Godfather And Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Are Great References For a Gangster Film’ | Exclusive

Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke about his upcoming show 'Sultan of Delhi', working experience with Mouni Roy and more in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: 'Godfather And Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Are Great References For a Gangster Film' | Exclusive

Tahir Raj Bhasin on Sultan of Delhi And Inspiration From Gangster Films: Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for his upcoming action-thriller series Sultan of Delhi. The gangster saga set in the backdrop of early 1960s is based on the book of same title by Arnab Ray. Tahir has been hailed for his portrayal in the romantic-thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and the noir comedy-thriller Loop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor in an exclusive interaction with India.com spoke about his acting approach and importance of references while playing gangster roles. He also shared about his prep work for his role in Milan Luthria’s Sultan of Delhi and working experience with Mouni Roy.

Trending Now

TAHIR RAJ BHASIN OPENS UP ON HIS PREP WORK FOR SULTAN OF DELHI

You may like to read

On being quizzed whether he read Arnab Ray’s book during his prep work for Sultan of Delhi, Tahir says “Yes, I did go through it because very often in a book you go through details that aren’t mentioned in the script. It was the first step in my process to understand about the graph that the author had made. It was also an interesting comparison to see how Suparn had adapted it because the adaptation has a very stylised hyper-real element to it. It got to know the character sketch from the author’s point of view that sets the original context of the show.”

TAHIR RAJ BHASIN SPEAKS ABOUT REFERENCES FROM THE GODFATHER, SCARFACE AND DEEWAR

Sultan of Delhi directed by Milan Luthria has glimpses of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Deewar, etc. The actor gives an honest view on the possibility of inspirations and influences from classic Hollywood and Bollywood movies. He states that, “When it comes to acting, it is a subconscious thing. You are a sum of all your references and those are films you have grown up watching. So, off course, Godfather, Scarface, Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid as well as closer to home films like Sholay, Deewar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, these are all references. Consciously, one doesn’t think about them, but subconsciously they seep into your mannerism or sense of style when you are carving out the character. So, there is definitely an underline element from the previously mentioned films. But all of them are such great examples that if the audience even sees one-tenth of those in my performance, that would be a very big complement.”

TAHIR RAJ BHASIN PRAISES MOUNI ROY

When asked about his working experience with Mouni Roy, Tahir recalls, “It was a breath of fresh air because often there were scenes which were very dark and serious. Us gambhirta ke andar jab halkapan aata hai (there was a light atmosphere amid the serious tone of the story), there’s a different energy and that’s what Mouni Roy is. She has a sense of humour, very professional and quick. Mouni can break into a character very fast which is refreshing to see.”

TAHIR RAJ BHASIN FEELS AUDIENCES WILL CONNECT WITH ‘SULTAN OF DELHI’

The Sultan of Delhi actor concludes as he points out, “After getting the role, one is often absorbed by what the script is or the scene is. Aksar jab hum trailer dekhte hain dedh saal baad to hume us baat ka ehsaas hota hai ki humne banaya kya hai (When we see the trailer after one and half year of shooting the series or film, we realise about the end product). I think with that the penny dropped for me for the first time. It was then I realised that we have done something that hopefully connects with the audience and is going to be memorable. Because at the end of the day as an artist jab aapko koi role offer hota hai aapka ultimate goal hota hai ki kucch aisa karu jo audience ko kisi tarah chuu jaaye aur wo is kahani aur kirdar ko yaad rakkhe (As an artist when you are offered a character, the goal is to make it relatable and memorable to the audiences so that they connect and resonate with it).

Sultan of Delhi will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 13, 2023, onwards. It also stars Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Anjumm Sharma, Vinay Pathak and others in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES