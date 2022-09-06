Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore has clocked in three years today. The film received rave reviews and was a commercial blockbuster. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played Derek in the movie, has taken to his social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s shoot. Tahir took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the film’s team and also remembering his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood's Failure With 'Pappufication of Rahul Gandhi', Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput

Tahir wrote, “#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here’s some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of Chhichhore. Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios.” Also Read - Why Is #BoycottFlipkart Trending on Twitter & How Is It Connected to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Tahir Raj Bhasin misses Sushant Singh Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)



Released in 2019, Chhichhore told the tale of a middle-aged man named Anirudh, who after a tragic incident took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his college days along with his friends, who were labeled as losers. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drops Cryptic Post After Sushant's Sister Alleges She Ruined His Life: 'Rise Above Ego'

Tahir has had an eventful year with back-to-back releases in the form of 83, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Looop Lapeta. He also wrapped up another untitled project in Gujarat, earlier this year and will soon begin shooting for the season 2 of his much awaited show – Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein.