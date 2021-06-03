New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will finally be able to meet his parents after over a year and he can’t wait for the same. Tahir was working throughout the pandemic and therefore decided not to meet his parents risk their lives as well. Therefore, he stayed away from his house and worked. But now, he is set to meet his parents again and it is undoubtedly an overwhelming feeling for him. Also Read - Tahir Raj Bhasin, An Actor in The Family of Fighter Pilots | The Weekend Interview

"The past year has been a very difficult trade-off between working on film sets in Mumbai and restricting one's travel to spend time at home. The thought of endangering friends and family has been a constant constraint. This week I will go home to Delhi, after over a year, to meet with my parents. It will be an emotional reunion, something I'm looking forward to," says Tahir.

Tahir's parents are double-vaccinated now and he too took the jab in Manali a few days back. With the risk from the virus relatively low now, Tahir can't wait to meet his parents.

He says, “It has been way too long and I immensely look forward to some downtime, long chats and home-cooked food. The kind of months we have lived through has made me value them even more, miss them dearly and care about their health and safety more than ever before. I want to switch off my phone and just be with them. As a family, we share everything, even the tiniest details about each other, with each other. So, we have a lot to catch up on.”

On the work front, Tahir will be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan, in which he plays the role of the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. With four good projects under his belt, it is time for Tahir to shine bright in tinseltown. But, before that, for Tahir, it will be some good old family time.