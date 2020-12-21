Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 on Sunday, December 20. The birthday party with close family members at their home in Mumbai. Pictures from the party were shared by Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared pictures. Bebo even took to her Instagram stories to share Tim’s birthday party. Taimur is an animal lover and therefore his birthday cake was shaped like a horse’s hoof. Coming to the décor, Taimur’s birthday balloons and decorations had Marvel characters such as Hulk, Avengers. Also Read - On Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday, Mom Kareena Writes The Most Beautiful Note Ever: 'Do Everything in Your Life That Makes You Smile'

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash was attended by his family members including Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Inaaya Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. In the photos, the family can be seen having a gala time together. Also Read - Top Five Looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan That Show No One Else Knows Maternity Fashion Better Than Bebo

Kareena shared a beautiful post on social media and wrote a note where she talked about how she just wishes that her son gives priority to his happiness all his life. Bebo wrote how Taimur shall do whatever he feels like but in the end, it should be something that has the potential of making him smile. The caption on Kareena’s post read, “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication, and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy… but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course, eat all your cake…❤️.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012.