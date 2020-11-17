Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a stroll in the streets of Dharamshala while sitting on his father’s shoulders. The Jab We Met actor to Instagram to share the pictures from the stroll that she enjoyed during her vacation in the northern hilly city. While one of the pictures captures Taimur seated on his father’s shoulder from the back, the other one sees the couple with their son staring at one of the historical structures at the famous church complex St. John in the Wilderness. “Always looking ahead,” she wrote in the caption and also revealed that pictures have been clicked by her Ki & Ka, co-star Arjun Kapoor who had also joined her during the vacation. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Once Again Nailed The Maternity Fashion in a Comfy Peachy Pink And White Checkered Dress, See Pics

Khan had headed to the hilly city last week with her husband, son, best friend Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 40-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Mom-to-be Kareeena Kapoor Khan Stuns in Rs 25,000 Pink Dress by Masaba Gupta



A few days ago, a video featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had gone viral on the internet where they can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala and Taimur shouting ‘No Photos’.

Malaika also took to Instagram to share a pic with Kareena and TimTim. She wrote: “Mountain bliss ♥️ #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala”. They visited Illiterati Books & Coffee and took a few pictures. Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur headed to celebrate a quiet Diwali with Saif Ali Khan as he is busy shooting for his next Bhoot Police. Saif and Kareena are all set to welcome their second baby in 2021.