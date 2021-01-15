Taimur Ali Khan is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first child. He has grown up and is friendly with paps and the camera. On Friday afternoon, he was spotted outside his home with bodyguards and a nanny feeding a cow. In a video and series of pictures, Taimur in an orange t-shirt and blue shorts, can be seen feeding a cow and waving at her. His love for animals can never be less and even today, Tim felt good to see the cow. Not only this, Taimur even enjoyed shehnai music played by an anonymous man outside his house. He played Saif’s songs like Ole Ole and Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke BAdi Bhaiya tunes. When the man stopped playing, Taimur asked him to play more. In the video, Tim can be heard saying ‘Aur Bajao’. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan To FINALLY Move Into New House, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. The couple is expecting their second child together.