Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to share her family pictures ever since the lockdown has started. On Thursday, she treats her fans with super cute pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. In the pics, Saif in his white kurta is lying on Taimur's playing mat and it looks like he is taking a nap. On the other hand, Tim Tim in a yellow Donald Duck t-shirt and dark blue shorts, can be seen lying on top of Saif. Sharing the adorable pictures, the Angrezi Medium actor wrote, "Saif said, "I always got your back"… Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings."

Taimur is having fun lying on Saif's back and his adorable expressions will definitely lift up your mood. The post received more than 400000 likes within an hour and comments from Tim's maasis Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Have a look at naughty Taimur’s cute pictures:



Just a day back, Kareena shared a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree of Pataudi khandan. Kareena captioned it as, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu.”



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came forward to support three humanitarian organisations and help them financially to get through the difficult times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).