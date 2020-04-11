Lifting up our drooping work-from-home mood with his cutesy antics, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s three-year-old munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, is here to save our day. A couple of Taimur’s throwback pictures have surfaced on the Gram and fans are in for a treat. Also Read - Sharad Kelkar on Saif Ali Khan's 'This is Not History' Statement For Tanhaji: He Didn't Mean That

While one picture shows Tim with mommy Kareena in the backdrop of a meadow and cows grazing, another showed him turned double over his picnic mat. Another picture showed the adorable boy donning a sweatshirt over a pair of shorts and a pair of gumboots as he sucked on his thumb. The pictures were shared by a fan page on Instagram and range back to Tim’s vacay days in Europe. Also Read - #DilSeThankYou Initiative: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Kapoor Sisters Salute Mumbai Police For Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

Check Taimur’s latest pictures here: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Picture With Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan on Beach Makes Fans go Weak in Knees

The fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into a lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families and the Khans are no different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers, immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has come forward to support three humanitarian organisations to help them financially to get through the difficult times. The couple has pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).