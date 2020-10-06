Ever since the lockdown started, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is making the best use of the quarantine period by engaging in artistic activities, from drawing to painting he has done it all. The latest thing which has been added to ‘QuaranTimDiaries’ is Taimur learning Spanish. He has also been taking online classes to learn Spanish amid the lockdown. His online Spanish teacher Eshleen Jolly from Learning Lingos paid him a visit at Pataudi Palace, and the pictures shared by her are too cute to miss. Also Read - Ghee, The Indian Superfood: Read Why It’s Beneficial For You and Your Health

Taimur’s Spanish teacher shared a series of pictures where she can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and in another pic, she is having a conversation with Taimur. The Spanish teacher captioned the pic as, “Finally got to meet my Spanish student off-screen,” along with a heart emoji. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears an Anita Dongre Kaftan Worth Rs 20,000 at Her Birthday Bash - See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick and reposted the post. She wrote, “We love Spanish… @learninglingos.” In another picture shared by the page Learning Lingos shows Taimur and Eshleen in the lawn of Pataudi Palace.

Kareena’s gorgeous pic in a black and white dress with a cute baby bump is just unmissable. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th Birthday: Priyanka Chopra's Wish For Bebo is Full of Kisses, Pouts And Glamour

After Bebo’s 40th birthday, the family flew to Delhi. The actor is wrapping up the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan.