Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold, controversial and often unfiltered opinions. Ranaut, who is all set to appear in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp, made headlines recently for slamming Gehraiyaan and its depiction of love. Ranaut has now taken a dig at the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which is all set to release on February 25.

For the uninitiated, recently a video of a young girl speaking Alia Bhatt's popular dialogue from the film had gone viral. The girl received appreciation from several netizens. Ranaut, however, slammed the video and asked the government to take action against the parents of the young girl for allowing her to deliver sexually explicit dialogues.

Kangana wrote, "Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it"

Mentioning the video clip, Kangana continued, “should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL”

