‘Take it back…’: Rani Mukerji faces criticism after her statement on husbands goes viral – Check reactions

After Rani Mukerji's statement on fathers and husbands go viral, social media users on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram have questioned her thinking. They are upset by her ideology. Check reactions here.

Rani Mukerji, who is currently shooting for Mardaani 3, made a statement that has sparked a debate on social media. In a recent interview, the actress shared a remark about women that has brought her under criticism. She said that women should speak louder to their husbands, following which many people began criticising her statement online.

What did Rani Mukerji say?

Rani Mukerji is in the news these days for her much-awaited film Mardaani 3. She has been giving numerous interviews in connection with the film. In her latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress spoke openly about home, relationships, and gender roles, which sparked controversy. She said that whatever a child does, they learn it from home. In a recent statement, Rani Mukerji said that respect for women begins at home. She added that children learn from what they see in their own households. If a boy sees his mother being scolded by his father, he may come to believe that such behaviour toward women is acceptable. She emphasised that it is the father’s responsibility to treat his wife with respect at home. When an emphasised mother is respected, children learn this behaviour and, in turn, begin to respect women in society as well.

Rani said, “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society.”

She added, “So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be. She also shared an anecdote from her school days where she once slapped a boy. “Only one boy I slapped, and the rest of the boys were my friends. And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home”, revealed Rani.

Netizens bash Rani Mukerji after her statement on husbands go viral

Rani’s statement has drawn widespread criticism on social media. Users on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram have questioned her thinking. One user wrote that Rani appeared to be trying to joke, but said that the remark was not a joke. Another commented, “Just because you are senior doesn’t mean you can say anything.” The third user said, “It is shameful for a personality like you to say these things. Please take your words back.”

