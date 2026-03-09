Home

Entertainment

Tamal Roy Choudhury, known for The Namesake, dies at 80

Tamal Roy Choudhury, known for The Namesake, dies at 80

The Bengali film industry mourns the loss of Tamal Roy Choudhury at 80, an actor whose talent and dedication to cinema and theatre inspired generations.

Bengali cinema and theatre lost one of its beloved figures as actor Tamal Roy Choudhury passed away at 80 on Monday, March 9. Family sources confirmed that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep at his residence in south Kolkata. Tributes and condolences poured in quickly from colleagues, co-actors, and fans across social media, remembering his immense contributions to Bengali entertainment.

Debdut Ghosh’s heartwarming tribute

Actor and politician Debdut Ghosh remembered him fondly, saying, “He was a wonderful and warm person who loved long conversations without worrying about the time. He was extremely affectionate towards juniors and would step forward to help whenever someone faced difficulties during work.” Ghosh also highlighted Roy Choudhury’s sense of humour, recalling how his witty remarks could lighten the mood on set and make colleagues feel at ease.

The journey of Tamal Roy Choudhury

Roy Choudhury’s filmography is rich and varied. He starred in popular Bengali films such as Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Amazon Obhijaan and Chander Pahar, entertaining audiences across generations. Beyond mainstream cinema, he left a mark in arthouse films like Jatiswar and Gorosthane Sabdhan, which were celebrated for their storytelling and his nuanced performances.

Even in his later years, despite reducing work due to health reasons, Roy Choudhury remained a respected mentor and inspiration for younger actors entering theatre and film. His presence on stage and on-screen was defined by dedication, humility and ability to connect with audiences effortlessly.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Tamal Roy Choudhury

Fans and colleagues alike remember him as a guiding force and a gentle soul whose contributions shaped Bengali performing arts for decades. His legacy will continue through the memorable characters he brought to life and the warmth he shared with those around him. Tamal Roy Choudhury’s death marks the end of an era in Bengali cinema and theatre, but his artistry and influence will live on for generations to come.

Story Highlights

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury dies at 80 from cardiac arrest in Kolkata.

Remembered for work in theatre, television, commercial and art-house films.

Popular films include Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Amazon Obhijaan and Chander Pahar.

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s journey in performing arts began on stage, where he honed his craft and earned a reputation for dedication and passion. Over the decades, he became a familiar face in Bengali television and cinema, moving seamlessly between commercial hits and critically acclaimed art-house films.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.