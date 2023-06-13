Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Accepts Vijay Varma is Her ‘Happy Place’, Reveals How Love Bloomed on ‘Lust Stories 2’ Sets

Tammannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating and the actor has confirmed the same after months of the speculations. In an interview, the actor confessed her feelings for the man.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's romantic click (Photo: IANS)

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s love story: Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her dating rumours with actor Vijay Varma. The two are now appearing together in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2‘ and during a promotional interaction for the same, she called Vijay her ‘happy place.’ Tamannaah revealed that as an actor, she always meets so many people in a day but she doesn’t fall for just like anyone, and it took her a solid emotional realisation to let Vijay enter her life.

It all started when a celebrity party video from New Year in Goa went viral on social media and the hawk-eyed netizens identified a blurred image of Vijay and Tamannaah kissing each other in the background. The two then began to make appearances at various events and private parties but never confirmed anything. In fact, earlier this year, she told Hindustan Times that she is working with Vijay in her upcoming movie and that’s just about it.

Cut to her latest interview with Film Companion. Tamannaah said you don’t assess other things like what the person does when you feel emotionally attracted to someone. She said it’s a personal relationship that is not based on materialistic notions.

When quizzed if things have changed between her and Vijay ever since they first met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’, Tamannaah said he means more to her now. The actor said, “Yes. He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.”

She talked about being an independent woman and how one learns to ‘walk on eggshells to just be yourself.’ She highlighted how women are often conditioned to change everything about them and their worlds to suit their partners and she didn’t want that to happen to her. Tamannaah mentioned that Vijay gets her. She said, “If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

It’s simply surreal to see the way Tamannaah holds a sense of respect and love while talking about her bond with Vijay. Now, this is one relationship that was definitely created in the stars. Or at least that’s what we hope to see it becoming. What do you think?

