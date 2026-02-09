Home

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey worked in O Romeo for free? Vishal Bhardwaj reveals it’s due to…

In an industry where headlines are often dominated by massive paychecks and soaring remuneration, some actors choose to show up not for the money, but for the craft. One such story is of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has revealed that in his upcoming project O Romeo, the two have agreed to be part of the film without charging any fee.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama is slated to hit theatres on February 13 and has already generated considerable buzz for its intriguing storyline and ensemble cast.

Tamannaah Bhatia shot longer than expected

Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia came on board the film despite budget constraints. Though her role is brief, she will be playing a pivotal part in unveiling a major twist in the narrative.

The actress immediately agreed when approached and eventually shot for nearly 12 days. She also participated in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the layered character. Bhardwaj also praised her commitment and generosity.

Vikrant Massey honoured an old commitment

Speaking about Vikrant Massey, the filmmaker shared that the actor had committed to O Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Now, after his rising success specially following the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant has continued to keep his promise when Bhardwaj approached him again.

The actor reportedly told the director that watching Maqbool inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever. Therefore, his motivation of working without any charge was a way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days for the project.

Third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor

O Romeo also marks Bhardwaj’s third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. Before this, the two of them have delivered blockbuster hits like Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014).

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film features an impressive supporting cast including Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey.

Is O Romeo inspired by a real story?

The makers have not specified whether O Romeo is directly based on Hussain Ustara’s life and death. Hussain was a Mumbai-based gangster who famously feuded with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. However, the film draws from the story of Hussain Ustara featured in journalist-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

With a compelling plot, an ensemble cast and dedication of artists, O Romeo is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

