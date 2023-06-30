Home

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Confesses Feeling Awkward Watching Intimate Scenes With Family: ‘I Would be Uncomfortable’

Tamannaah Bhatia Confesses Feeling Awkward Watching Intimate Scenes With Family: ‘I Would be Uncomfortable’

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confessed about feeling awkward watching intimate scenes with her family:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma (Photo: Netflix)

Tamannaah Bhatia Admits Being Awkward Watching Sex Scenes With Family: Tamannaah Bhatia is getting rave reviews for her bold and unconventional role in Lust Stories 2. The actress has shed some of her past inhibitions by pushing the envelope in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial co-starring Vijay Varma. There have been a lot of buzz over Tamannaah and Vijay’s off-screen chemistry in gossip mills. Apart from the entertainment tabloids reporting about the duo dating each other, their intimate scenes in Lust Stories sequel are also breaking the internet. Tamannaah has broken her ‘no-kissing’ policy and came out of her comfort-zone beyond the girl-next-door image.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA RECALLS FEELING AWKWARD WATCHING STEAMY SCENES WITH FAMILY

Tamannaah, in an interview with News 18 admitted that she wasn’t comfortable watching steamy scenes with her family while growing up. She said, “I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased.” The Lust Stories 2 actress further added, “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now because they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work.”

You may like to read

Tamannaah had earlier spoken about how Vijay made her feel comfortable during their kissing scenes. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she stated that, “I’ve never felt so safe around an actor. And that’s what’s really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It’s like a jump you’re taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn’t scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that’s definitely something I love about him.”

Lust Stories 2 releasing on Netflix on June 29, 2023. It also stars Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, Pooja Hegde and Neena Gupta in crucial roles.

For more updates on Lust Stories 2, check out this space at

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.