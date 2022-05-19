Tamannaah Bhatia Hot Look From Cannes 2022: Cannes is back with its 75th year with pomp in a glittery ceremony. The film festival started and will run through Saturday, May 28. Cannes 2022 is not just to celebrate the best work in International cinema but also is known for its glamorous and extravagant fashion. There are celebrities, models, and actors who have graced the iconic red-carpeted steps in their most dazzling ensembles from haute couture runways and fashion houses. On day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, south superstar Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a dazzling black figure-hugging gown that had an attached netted veil.Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

Tamannaah, for Day 2 at Cannes 2022, opted for a black shimmery plunging neckline bodycon gown. Bhatia wore a custom Yanina Couture gown that featured a thigh-high slit, showing off her toned and strong legs. The gown also included a long netted cape veil and she accessorised the look with diamond earrings and black high heels. The Baahubali actor's hair was done in a sleek bun that gave us boss lady vibes.

Hold your breath, Tamannaah Bhatia is here to stun you:

India has been named a country of honour at Cannes this year. Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led a star-studded Indian delegation.

