Tamannaah Bhatia Left Surprised as Rumoured Beau Vijay Varma Photo Bombs Her Red Carpet Moment – Watch Viral Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have become the talk of the town ever since their kissing video from Goa’s intimate new year vacation went viral. The duo was then spotted exiting the airport one after the other. Tamannaah and Vijay not only attended a Mumbai event but also posed for paps weeks after becoming a sensation. Tamannaah Bhatia looked smoking hot in a blue body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Vijay Varma turned heads in a vibrant jacket, black-coloured denim and a barret. In the viral video, Babli Bouncer fame was amazed when her rumoured beau Vijay entered the frame when she posed with her award.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma seemed to engage in a fun conversation and shared several candid moments. Their fans couldn’t get enough of their unspeakable chemistry and dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s fans dropped heart and heart emojis for the duo. One of the users wrote, “What a sweet couple. Another user wrote, “He is a brilliant actor and she is beautiful with a brain who we are but to judge these two together?” One of them also asked, “Is this for real? Are they really dating?”

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s kissing video went viral. The duo rang the new year together in Goa. Tamannaah and Vijay got cosy as they danced together at the party and the entire internet went bonkers.

On the work front, Tamannaah Batia has carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Babli Bouncer. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, rose to phenomenal stardom in Alia Bhatt’s Netflix film Darlings.