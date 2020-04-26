Several Bollywood celebs have taken the recent Pillow Challenge which has been doing rounds on social media but it is actress Tamannaah Bhatia who has nailed the Pillow Challenge and her latest photos are breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see her posing in a white pillow with a black Gucci belt and is looking too hot to handle! Her red heels and red lipshade are making her look sexier. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles The Ramp in Thigh-High Bronze Dress, Viral Pictures Break Internet

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhati wrote, “”I’m off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge.”

Apart from Tamannaah, other Bollywood and television celebs such as Neha Kakkar and Shama Sikander also took the pillow challenge.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be next seen in Sampath Nandi’s directorial venture Seetimaar where she plays the role of Jwala Singh, a Kabaddi coach, said that she never thought she will play kabaddi in her entire life. Talking about the same, she said in an interview, ““I learnt to be vigilant and focussed on physical and physiological aspects such as strength, endurance, flexibility and agility. I was in training mode for close to two months.”

“It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging. The only issue was that I’ve never played the sport before. But I did everything I could to look the part,” she said.

She is a popular actor who is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu movies.