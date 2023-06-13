Home

Tamannaah Bhatia on Why Baahubali Worked More For Prabhas Than Her: ‘Maybe I Was…’

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on why Baahubali worked more for Prabhas and Rana Daggubati than her. Read on.

Tamannaah Bhatia on not leveraging the success of Baahubali (Photo: Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

Tamannaah Bhatia on Baahubali: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia says she has evolved as a person now and probably that’s the reason she couldn’t ‘leverage’ the success of her previous films. The actor was speaking in an interview when she was asked about utilising the success of ‘Baahubali‘, the SS Rajamouli film which went on to become a huge Box Office success. Tamannaah, who is now gearing up for the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2‘, said she received a lot of love for her performance in Baahubali but she agrees it could have been more.

When asked if she feels ‘Baahubali‘ didn’t do for her as much as it did for the film’s hero Prabhas or Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah agreed. She started by explaining how the action is still considered a man’s field to play in. The actor told Film Companion, “I feel in action films, still, the credit is always given to the male counterpart which is fair. What that film does for Prabhas or Rana is different from what it does for me or the amount of the part I had was like that.”

Tamannaah added that she wishes she could have received more out of that film but she doesn’t regret anything. She said, “But, I also feel like I did get a lot from that film. Maybe I didn’t, at that point, understand the magnanimity of it. I wish it could have done more. But, I think it didn’t do any less. The kind of feedback I get for Baahubali even today is unreal. It’s done a lot.”

Sometimes, when you look back at your life, you feel grateful for the experiences that have made you more mature to understand the depths of situations today. Tamannaah feels exactly the same. She went on to talk about how it was not all about the film’s fault or what it could have done for her and her career but was also, very clearly, about how she didn’t see it through then. The actor said she didn’t realise the grandeur of Baahubali and what it could have proven to be for her career. She said, “It’s not just about what a movie does for you. It’s also about what’s your mental state at that point in time. I don’t why. Maybe I wasn’t ready as an actor. I think you have to evolve as a person to be able to leverage anything. Until that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t come into your performances or the way you handle things.”

Tamannaah talked more about her evolved life today. She said she is in a happy place and is far more mature to make choices, stand by them, and even use them to shape her career. She said ‘I am not doing things to be famous now. I just want to do good work.”

She also feels comfortable and at ease with accepting her relationships publicly. And probably it’s the same maturity she was talking about that helped her to speak about having Vijay Varma in her life. Your thoughts?

